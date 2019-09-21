Israeli man dies in Mexico while saving son from drowning

An Israeli man has died in Mexico while trying to save his son from drowning.

David Greenholtz was vacationing with his wife and children in Los Cabos, where on Friday Hurricane Lorena made landfall.

According to the Walla news site, Greenholtz was walking along the beach with his son when a large wave swept them out to sea. The son survived, but Greenholtz was pronounced dead.

The Foreign Ministry and the Israeli consul in Mexico were assisting the family in bringing Greenholtz’s body to Israel for burial.

Greenholtz and his family are from the central Israeli city of Ra’anana but moved to New York a few years ago, local news site MyNet Ra’anana reported.

The US National Hurricane Center said Lorena was a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), and its center was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east-southeast of the Baja California Sur state capital, La Paz. It was heading to the north-northwest at 8 mph (13kph) on a forecast track parallel to the coast through the Sea of Cortez.

For days, forecasts had predicted likely landfall in or a near miss with Los Cabos, but at the last minute the storm took a path well east of the glitzy resort area.

Earlier Friday, residents and tourists in Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo hunkered down in homes, shelters and hotels amid warnings of damaging winds, flash floods and life-imperiling surf.

The hurricane kicked up strong waves in the twin resorts, but by early evening the clouds cleared partially and people ventured onto the beach to view the ocean.

The two cities remained under a hurricane warning late Friday, though the hurricane center’s latest projection had them outside the cone of uncertainty with Lorena’s center well to the north and heading away.

A second cyclone, Tropical Storm Mario, was several hundred miles south of the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula but was not immediately forecast to pose a threat to land.

Lorena came onshore a day earlier as a hurricane in the western Mexican state of Colima, whipping palm trees with its strong winds and lashing the area with rain. It flooded streets, washed out roads and touched off minor slides in 10 municipalities. Dozens of trees were downed, and power was knocked out in some areas.

Colima state Gov. José Ignacio Peralta said more than 7,400 acres (3,000 hectares) of crops such as bananas and papayas were damaged statewide, but there were no deaths or significant damage to infrastructure.