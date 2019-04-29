Israeli UN envoy urges NY Times to punish those behind anti-Semitic cartoon

Israel’s UN ambassador on Monday demanded that the New York Times hold accountable those responsible for publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon, despite an apology issued by the newspaper.

The cartoon, which appeared in the international edition on Thursday, depicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Donald Trump — who was wearing a kippah, or a Jewish skullcap.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon said the cartoon “could have been taken from the pages of Der Sturmer, the Nazi propaganda paper, and yet these actions have gone unpunished.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The newspaper released a statement on Saturday saying that “the image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it.” The message did not include an explicit apology.

On Sunday, the New York Times issued an additional statement saying it was “deeply sorry” and committed to “making sure nothing like this happens again.”

“We have investigated how this happened and learned that, because of a faulty process, a single editor working without adequate oversight, downloaded the syndicated cartoon and made the decision to include it on the Opinion Page,” it said.

“I am not in a position of accepting or not accepting the apology, but if somebody makes a mistake, I think somebody should be accountable,” said Danon, who added that such images can incite violence against Jews.

On Sunday, Israeli minister Gilad Erdan called the drawing a “a Nazi-style cartoon.”

The Times said the matter was under internal review and that it will “anticipate significant changes.”

“Those who engage in anti-Semitism must be punished, whether it’s here at the UN, political leaders, editors, policy pundits or college professors,” said Danon.

Danon spoke ahead of a Security Council session on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in which he defended Israel’s claim to the West Bank.

Some have attempted to link the cartoon to a deadly rampage at a California synagogue on Saturday, though the shooter appears to have espoused white nationalist views.

On Saturday, Danon released a statement condemning the shooting and saying that “the words, the demonstrators and the cartoons turn into shootings against worshipers in synagogues.”

At Danon’s request, the Security Council opened its session Monday with a moment of silence for Lori Gilbert-Kaye, who was killed in the shooting at Chabad of Poway.