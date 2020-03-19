Israelis take to balconies to applaud medical staff for coronavirus fight

Israelis went out on their balconies Thursday evening to salute the medical teams on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus.

President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both joined in the event, inspired by similar salutes in Italy, which took place after a call to do so on social media.

“I would like to thank all the medical teams who have been working night and day to provide a medical response to Israel’s citizens during these difficult times,” said Rivlin.

Standing together with his wife Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister said: “We too join in the applause for the heroic medical staff who are defending us all.”

Ok this was sweet – Israelis on their balconies clapping and cheering for the doctors and nurses fighting the Corona pandemic pic.twitter.com/mDn6Gfiapm — Ben Hartman (@Benhartman) March 19, 2020

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz released a video tweet, saying, “I may not be on the balcony, but when there is cause to applause and salute – one applauds and salutes from wherever one may be. Thank you to all the medical teams that are saving lives every day.”

30 שניות של מחיאות כפיים ועידוד לצוותים הרפואיים משדרת מגדלים בפתח תקווה.

צילום: אמא pic.twitter.com/8OZT6oaPtT — שילה פריד (@shilofreid) March 19, 2020

As of Thursday evening, 573 people were known to be infected with the virus in Israel, and at least 21 are medical staff.

Over 2,600 medical workers are said to be in self-quarantine due to fears that they had been exposed to the virus which causes the COVID-19 disease.

Medical workers have criticized the government and the Health Ministry for not providing them with adequate equipment to protect against catching the virus from the patients they are treating.