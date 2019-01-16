Ivanka Trump asked to help select new World Bank head — report

JTA — Ivanka Trump will assist US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in helping choose the new head of the World Bank, The New York Times reported Monday.

Trump, the Jewish daughter of US President Donald Trump, had been rumored to be a contender for the position.

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced last week that he was stepping down. He was nominated in 2012 by US president Barack Obama.

Jessica Ditto, a White House spokeswoman, told The Times that Ivanka Trump was asked to be involved because “she’s worked closely with the World Bank’s leadership for the past two years.”

The position always has gone to an American. The president nominates a candidate and member countries of the World Bank vote on the choice.