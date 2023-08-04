Jitters grow along Lebanon border as Hezbollah provocations become more brazen

GHAJAR — For residents of this small Alawite village straddling Israel’s border with Lebanon, where recent tensions with Hezbollah have centered, there has been a prevailing sense of calm the past few months despite escalatory provocations by the Iran-backed terror group that have drawn little response.

However, the military and residents of Jewish-majority towns within range of Hezbollah’s rockets are gearing up for the worst.

The peaceful mood of the only Alawite-majority settlement in the country was shattered for a brief moment last month when Hezbollah launched an anti-tank guided missile at the village, slamming into a cliffside and a fence on the southern part of Ghajar, in an apparent message to Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces responded by launching a number of artillery shells at the general area from where the missile was launched, causing no damage or injuries in Lebanon.

Ghajar has been thrust into the spotlight in recent months, with Hezbollah demanding that Israel withdraw from the village, of which the northern half is in Lebanese territory, although not administrated by Lebanese authorities.

Standing around 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) from where Hezbollah established two tents inside sovereign Israeli territory, Jaber Khatib, who works at a family-owned pastry shop in Ghajar, called the tensions between Lebanon and Israel “their internal politics.”

Originally, Ghajar was part of the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967 and annexed in 1981. In 2000, when Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon following a 15-year military occupation, and the United Nations demarcated the so-called Blue Line, Ghajar was split in two, with the northern half coming under Lebanese control.

Israel regained control over the entire village during the Second Lebanon War in 2006, after Hezbollah used the Ghajar area to stage attacks. The town remained a closed military zone for more than two decades, with special permission required for nonresidents seeking to enter or exit through an army checkpoint.

In September 2022, with the construction of a fence around the northern side of the village to block the entrance from Lebanon, the military lifted the access restrictions. The fence surrounding the northern part of Ghajar was built at the initiative of the local council, rather than the military. The Israel Defense Forces, since 2010, no longer maintains any permanent military presence in the northern part of the village — which is technically in Lebanese territory — until the matter is resolved by the UN.

Israel and Lebanon do not have a formal border due to territorial disputes; however, they primarily abide by the UN-recognized Blue Line between the two countries. The Blue Line is marked with blue barrels along the border and is in some areas several meters from the Israeli fence — or wall in some areas — which is built entirely within Israeli territory.

Months of rising tensions

Though Israeli forces generally do not operate on the northern side of the village and the fence was established by the local council months earlier, Hezbollah has sought to establish an equivalence. In April, the Shiite organization crossed the Blue Line demarcation in the nearby Mount Dov, also known as Shebaa Farms — an area claimed by Lebanon — to establish two tents manned by Hezbollah operatives.

Israel has relayed requests via the UN to have the tents removed, with Hezbollah demanding in response a complete Israeli withdrawal from Ghajar. Residents of Ghajar, meanwhile, have repeatedly objected to a potential division of their village and annexation of its northern half to Lebanon.

One tent was removed after Israel sent a message to Hezbollah threatening an armed confrontation if it did not dismantle the outpost soon. But the second has remained there for months, with no Israeli military action.

Aside from the tents, Hezbollah has instigated other provocative actions along the frontier for months.

In mid-July IDF troops filmed camouflaged Hezbollah members walking along the border near the northern Israeli town of Dovev. The troops did not engage them.

The patrol was in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the month-long war in 2006, bars armed groups aside from the official Lebanese military and peacekeeping United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon from operating south of Lebanon’s Litani River.

On July 15, a group of Lebanese, including a parliamentarian, crossed the border into Israeli sovereign territory, before being chased back to Lebanon by IDF troops who fired warning shots. A day earlier, on July 14, the IDF said troops fired warning shots and used riot dispersal means after several Lebanese suspects hurled stones toward the border.

On July 12, the IDF detonated a non-lethal explosive charge after Hezbollah members attempted to damage Israel’s border fence. In another area, Hezbollah activists climbed an Israeli military tower on the border and stole surveillance equipment. And in a third incident that day, IDF troops fired warning shots at a group of Hezbollah activists who launched fireworks and set fires near Metula, during a protest to mark 17 years since the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

In June, Hezbollah said it shot down an Israeli drone flying over a village in southern Lebanon.

In April, dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon at Israel, injuring three and damaging buildings. Though Israel blamed the rocket fire on the Palestinian terror group Hamas, it was seen as having been carried out with the tacit approval of Hezbollah, which maintains tight control of southern Lebanon.