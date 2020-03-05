Kathy Manning, ex-chair of major Jewish group, wins NC primary

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Kathy Manning, the first woman to chair the Jewish Federations of North America, won the Democratic primary in her North Carolina district to earn a second try for a congressional seat.

She will have a better shot this time after losing narrowly in 2018 to incumbent Republican Ted Budd in a Greensboro-area district. Her primary Tuesday was in a district redrawn by court order to end gerrymandering that favored Republicans. It’s now considered heavily Democratic, leading the incumbent Republican, Mark Walker, to announce he would not run again.

Manning, 62, a former immigration lawyer who is well known in the 6th District for her philanthropy, defeated four candidates with 48 percent of the vote.

