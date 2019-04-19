Legal, police sources warn against giving ministry posts to hardline candidates

Officials in the justice system and the Israel Police have reportedly warned that politicians gunning for the Justice and Public Security ministry posts would “destroy” the legal system and spark unrest by letting Jews perform religious rituals on the Temple Mount.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is thought to be considering appointing either Yariv Levin (Likud) or Betzalel Smotrich (United Right-Wing Parties) as justice minister, as he cobbled together a new coalition after elections last week.

Senior Justice Ministry officials told Channel 13 news Thursday that if either of the two were given the post there, it would be considered “a declaration of war against the Supreme Court.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Both Levin and Smotrich have expressed support for clamping down on the Supreme Court and limiting its ability to act as a check on the legislature — by curbing its right to strike down Knesset laws.

Smotrich has also explicitly said he will seek to enact legislation to protect Netanyahu from indictment in corruption cases against him.

Levin is a political hawk and an advocate for weakening the powers of the court. On Wednesday, he told the Ynet news site that “anyone who believes that the legal system needs to continue to function as it does today certainly has reason to fear the appointment of a minister who wants to do things differently such as myself.”

Smotrich, a co-founder of the right-wing NGO Regavim, which targets illegal construction by non-Jews in Israel and the West Bank, entered the Knesset in 2015 and quickly became known for his uncompromising right-wing views and controversial remarks. Among his legislative efforts was a bill to remove the court’s ability to quash bills deemed unconstitutional.

“These are two people who want to destroy the existing system and have been saying so for several years,” an unnamed source told the channel, according to the report.

“We are facing an extremely tough period,” the source added. “They aren’t coming to have a dialogue with us but to impose their ideology on us. We are the enemy in their eyes.”

The source surmised that Netanyahu would likely not attempt to back the court system, as he has done in the past, but rather back the reforms.

The Kan public broadcaster quoted unnamed judges as lamenting the situation in which to be appointed as justice minister, “you have to attack the system.”

People could end up looking back longingly at outgoing minister Ayelet Shaked’s term, one was quoted as saying. Shaked has herself been a critic of the Supreme Court and has taken measures to curb its power and appoint less judges who do not have a judicial activist bent.

The prime minister is facing looming indictments in three separate graft cases, including one in which he is accused of bribery.

He has long railed against the police and the justice officials, accusing them of a witch-hunt against him.

Following Thursday’s reports, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who has been a main target of Netanyahu’s and his allies’ ire, said in a statement that “we will welcome every minister and help them execute their and their government’s policy, within the boundaries of the law.”

Mandelblit is expected to formally charge Netanyahu in the coming months, following a hearing. The prime minister is thought to be aiming to use his right-wing coalition to grant him immunity from prosecution through a number of legal maneuvers. Allies have argued that Mandelblit would be subverting democracy by seeking to remove Netanyahu from power, after his Likud party garnered over 1 million votes in last week’s election.

President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesdady tasked Netanyahu with forming a government, after gaining the backing of right-wing parties representing 65 Knesset seats.

Temple Mount sacrifices

Smotrich is also thought to be a candidate for public security minister, along with Likud’s Miri Regev.

As culture minister, Regev has been an outspoken critic of Israeli artists who have displayed what she considers to be disloyalty to the state.

The ministry, currently held by Likud’s Gilad Erdan, oversees the police, which includes the Border Police gendarme.

Both Regev and Smotrich have expressed support for increased religious freedom for Jews on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest spot and the third holiest for Muslims, who refer to it as the Noble Sanctuary or the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. If given the ministry, they would oversee the police, who are tasked with maintaining calm between Jews and Muslims at the flashpoint site.

In accordance with a decades-old status quo at the site, Jews are allowed to visit the site at limited times and under close supervision, but not pray there or perform religious rituals. Jewish and Israeli police presence is closely monitored and vehemently opposed by Muslim authorities and the Palestinian public, and has led to numerous flareups.

An anonymous police source was quoted by Channel 12 news Thursday night as saying that if Regev or Smotrich are appointed, “next year Jews will be allowed to perform ritual animal sacrifices” on the Jewish festival of Passover at the site.

Four people were arrested Thursday for trying to bring a baby goat onto the holy compound to sacrifice as part of a Passover ritual. Far-right activists often attempt to sacrifice animals on the Mount ahead of Jewish holidays.

The police source reportedly said the force’s preferred candidates to replace Erdan would be Likud MKs Avi Dichter, a former head of the Shin Bet security service, or Yoav Gallant, a former top general, and that they would were agnostic toward Yariv Levin getting the nod.

The comments, made anonymously, appeared to be the first time the police were publicly protesting a particular candidate for public security minister.

In an official statement, however, the Israel Police distanced itself from the comments.

“The police are busy with carrying out tasks and facing significant challenges, and does not deal with ministerial appointments,” it said in a tweet. “We regret remarks attributed to ‘unknown officials,’ we will accept any government decision.”

Also responding to the reports, Smotrich said he believed he would be appointed justice minister, not public security minister, but called police’s notion about Jews being allowed to perform religious rituals on the Temple Mount “a good idea.”

“I would be happy for more leaks and briefings with ideas by ‘senior officials’ in the Justice and Public Security ministries for important reforms ahead of the appointment. Happy Passover,” he tweeted.