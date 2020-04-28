Lighting torch at Independence Day ceremony, Gantz pleads for unity

Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz on Tuesday called for national unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic at the annual torch-lighting ceremony for Israel’s 72nd Independence Day, while warning the health crisis could yet worsen.

“From here, I’d like to spread hope. We are experiencing difficult times, and we must prepare for no less difficult times that still await us,” said Gantz. “We are facing an enemy that is testing our health and our humanity, and teaching us a national and social lesson on mutual responsibility. Every one of us is responsible for the lives of their brothers. Mutual responsibility and cooperation are our path to victory.”

He spoke at a prerecorded Independence Day event at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl military cemetery, as the country watched from home amid a curfew to prevent gatherings.

“We are at the start of the 72nd Independence Day. We will continue to build a nation that is greater than the sum of its parts,” continued Gantz. “A model society that is not afraid of challenges, and looks ahead with hope. A society in which we, the leaders, take responsibility, work for you, the citizens of Israel, care for the unity of the nation and uphold democracy and human rights for all. A society that has some chutzpah and is out of the box, but is also stable and strong.”

Gantz’s speech came after he reached a deal last week to form a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, breaking his campaign pledges. The Blue and White party leader has defended the agreement, citing the pandemic and the need for an emergency unity government after over a year of political deadlock.

A video message from Netanyahu was also featured at the torch-lighting ceremony. The event honoring 12 outstanding individuals for their contribution to the country was this year focused on saluting medical staff fighting the virus. Though traditionally helmed by the parliament speaker, last year Netanyahu successfully pushed to speak at the event.

“We’ve never had an Independence Day like this. We’re far apart physically, but we’ve never been closer,” said Netanyahu in the video address, praising medical staff and security forces who are enforcing the rules.

“A day will come when the hugs will return… but we’re not there yet, because the pandemic is still here,” he said.

Lighting the first torch, Gantz invoked his Holocaust survivor parents and career as an Israel Defense Forces chief of staff and dedicated the honor to the medical personnel combating the virus, security forces, the Knesset, the Israeli soldiers whose bodies are being held in Gaza and the two Israeli captives there, and all Israelis.

The torch lighters honored this year are: Israeli comic Tzipi Shavit; singer Idan Raichel; Druze IDF commander Hisham Ibrahim; Eli Ben Shem, who runs the Yad L’Banim organization for the families of fallen soldiers; Prof. Galia Rahav, who was representing Israel’s doctors; Renee Abitbul, 92, and Yasmin Mazawi, 18, who are representing hospital volunteers and volunteer medics, young and old; educator and social activist Adi Altshuler; Uri Cohen, a founder of the “Masa Yisraeli” educational program; the head of the Yedidim non-profit, which offers roadside assistance, Israel Almasi; “Birthright for Moms” founder Lori Palatnik; and nurses Ahmad Balauna and Yael Viluzhni-Azulay, who are representing all nurses.

The national holiday, usually marked with lavish fireworks, barbecues, street parties and air shows, will see most of its festivities canceled to avoid a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus, which has killed over 200 and infected more than 15,000 in the country.

Many cities canceled their fireworks displays, despite cabinet approval for the shows to go ahead.

The IDF, meanwhile, announced it was canceling its annual Independence Day flyby on Wednesday to prevent people from gathering to watch the jets and other military aircraft zoom by. Instead, the military said it would hold a smaller performance by its fleet of acrobatic planes over the nation’s hospitals on Independence Day to salute medical staff.

“Four Efroni planes will fly over the country’s hospitals and salute the efforts of medical teams and the entire healthcare system, who are fighting the war against the coronavirus,” the military said.

A nationwide Independence Day curfew went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, confining Israelis to their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus via the traditional street revelry that usually accompanies the holiday.

During the curfew, which will be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Israelis will not be permitted to travel more than 100 meters from their homes except for medical and other “vital” needs.

With outdoor cookouts in parks and beaches banned, Israelis will only be able to hold their traditional barbecue on their balconies and in their yards.

Physical exercise will be permitted at distances up to 500 meters from one’s home.

Grocery stores and public transportation will be closed for the duration. The last buses on Tuesday departed their stations at 5 p.m. For some vital travel, such as rides to work for medical crews, special buses and taxis will be allowed.