Cities cancel Independence Day fireworks displays despite cabinet approval

While the cabinet voted last week to allow municipalities to hold their annual Independence Day fireworks shows, a growing number of cities and towns have announced that they will be passing on the tradition this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The issue was debated by ministers over the past several weeks, with law enforcement and Health Ministry officials expressing concern that the outdoor displays would lead to the crowding that the government has for months sought to avoid. Menawhile, some ministers, led by Culture Minister Miri Regev, had pushed aggressively for the shows to be allowed, saying police could ensure that they would not cause crowding.

Just a day after the cabinet made its decision, the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, which along with the Culture Ministry had organized this year’s countrywide fireworks displays, issued a statement saying it trusted the various municipalities to decide whether to move forward with them on an individual basis.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A long list of cities, including Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Bat Yam, Rishon Lezion, Ramat Gan, Hod Hasharon, Karmiel, Nes Ziona, Beersheba, Petah Tikva, Netanya, Herzliya, Yavne, Raanana, Or Yehuda, and Givatayim said they would not be lighting up the skies this year.

Rishon Lezion Mayor Raz Kinstlich made the decision after residents voted overwhelmingly against it in a poll he published on his Facebook profile. Instead, he said, the money that would have paid for the show would go toward purchasing computers for families in need.

Haifa Mayor Einat Kalisch Rotem announced that the fireworks budget would be invested in aid for Holocaust survivors.

Karmiel Mayor Moshe Kuninsky also cited the dire economic situation in explaining his decision to cancel the show, saying the funds for it would be used to support residents in need.

Hod Hasharon Mayor Amir Kochavi said the cabinet’s decision to allow fireworks displays “is contrary not only to the recommendations of the Health Ministry and Police, but also to common sense.

“Bereaved families are barred from visiting the graves of their beloved ones who fell in defense of the state in order to prevent the very crowds that the fireworks would cause,” he added.

But a number of mayors, including those of Jerusalem, Nof Hagalil, Holon and Beit El, defiantly announced that they would be moving forward with the fireworks shows as planned.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said this year’s display would be “extra satisfying and creative” even though no crowding will be allowed.

Addressing the arguments made by the mayors who chose to cancel the ceremonies, Beit El Local Council chairman Shai Alon said, “My job is to put a smile on the faces of the residents. We spent so much money to fight the coronavirus. I do not understand this sudden strange frugality. These are reasonable costs and you have to remember that it is the money of the residents that is intended to make them happy.”

On Memorial Day, which begins Monday evening and ends Tuesday at nightfall, people will be barred from visiting military cemeteries and memorial sites. Intercity travel will be prohibited with the exception of going to work and shopping. On Independence Day, which is celebrated from immediately after Memorial Day until Wednesday evening, a general curfew will be in effect requiring people to remain within 100 meters of their homes — except for medicinal needs — and banning intercity travel, similar to the curfew put in place earlier this month for Passover. Supermarkets will not be open to the public.

The Independence Day curfew will begin at 5 p.m. on April 28 and end at 8 p.m. the next day.

One of the main events in Israel for Independence Day is the traditional torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, which regularly features soldiers performing elaborate foot drills. However, as the ceremony is being held in a limited format this year with no audience, the Home Front Command has called on families to perform and record their own drills at home, videos of which will be used in the event.