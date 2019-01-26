Likud minister: Israel has plan to boot Iran from Syria
Likud minister: Israel has plan to boot Iran from Syria

Bloomberg report says Netanyahu has urged the US to keep troops at a base in southern Syria that is seen as key to countering Iranian forces

Immigration Minister Yoav Gallant at an event in Tel Aviv for lone soldiers serving in the Israel Defense Forces on January 24, 2019. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
Immigration Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday said Israel has a plan in place to expel Iranian forces from Syria, as Bloomberg reported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging the United States to keep troops at a base seen as essential to countering Iran.

Gallant, a fresh addition to the ruling Likud party, did not provide further details but credited Israeli actions with preventing the emergence of an Iranian military presence in the Golan Heights.

He also said Israel and Russia were on the same page regarding Iran’s efforts in Syria.

“Israel and Russia have a shared interest to expel the Iranians from Syria,” said Gallant, who was speaking at an event in the Jerusalem suburb of Mevaseret Zion.

A picture taken on March 17, 2018, shows portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanese Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah at a jewellery shop in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. (AFP Photo/ George Ourfalian)

Since intervening in Syria in 2015, Russia has been fighting alongside Iran and Iranian-backed proxies on behalf of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Gallant, a former top general, said as Syria and its allies have expanded the areas under regime control and inflicted defeats on rebel groups, Russia is no longer reliant on Iran and the two countries are at odds over “who will rebuild Syria.”

His comments mirrored those made Friday by the Russian deputy foreign minister, who denied Russia is allied with Iran and touted his country’s commitment to Israel’s security.

Gallant’s remarks also come as Israel has gone increasingly public regarding its military actions in Syria, where it says arch-foe Iran is working to establish a new front that could threaten the Jewish state.

Earlier this week, the Israeli Air Force launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets in Syria, after Iran fired a surface-to-surface missile at the Golan Heights in response to a rare daylight attack attributed to Israel.

Members of the Maghawir al-Thawra Syrian opposition group receive firearms training from US Army Special Forces soldiers at the al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria on October 22, 2018. (AP/Lolita Baldor)

The growing acknowledgement by Israeli leaders of military actions against Iran has come on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria, sparking concerns in Israel of a resurgent Iranian presence there.

According to a Bloomberg report, Netanyahu has urged Trump to keep a contingent of American soldiers at the Al-Tanf base in southern Syria.

The location of Al-Tanf is seen as essential to Iranian efforts to establish a so-called land corridor stretching from Iran through Iraq and Syria to Lebanon, where the Hezbollah terror group is based.

