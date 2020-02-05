LISTEN in on a ToI editorial meeting’s 360° dissection of the Trump peace plan

Welcome back to The Times of Israel Podcast. Since mid-December, we’ve rebooted our in-house show to bring listeners a selection of interviews, live ToI events, and 360-degree discussions.

Last week, US President Donald Trump finally unveiled his “Deal of the Century,” a vision, or a peace plan, that aims to end the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. To gain an in-depth understanding of the plan and its consequences, we corralled a bunch of staff reporters and The Times of Israel’s editor around the conference table in our Jerusalem offices a few days after its release.

In a fast round-table Q&A with our reporters and editors — each one examining the “Deal of the Century” from his or her own perspective — listeners will get a holistic sense of the plan, and its implications.

Participating in this discussion are Founding Editor David Horovitz, Diplomatic Correspondent Raphael Ahren, Political correspondent Raoul Wootliff, Military correspondent Judah Ari Gross, Arab World and Palestinian Affairs correspondent Adam Ragson, and Deputy Blogs editor Anne Gordon. Jewish World editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the one asking the questions.

Stick around afterwards for a candid conversation with Ahren about reporting from Washington — and the delegation’s surprise trip to Moscow to pick up newly freed Israeli prisoner Naama Issachar.

If you’re new to The Times of Israel Podcast, past episodes are available on all podcast providers. Producer Borschel-Dan highly recommends her personal favorite: Environment correspondent Sue Surkes’s recounting of a life-changing trip to Uganda with Innovation Africa, an Israeli nonprofit that brings solar energy and clean water to small rural villages.

For those interested in national security, listen to Military correspondent Gross’s sobering talk with former deputy head of Israel’s national security council Chuck Freilich. The interview, conducted prior to the targeted killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, nonetheless covers the looming existential peril presented by a nuclear Iran.

And finally, check out this live event hosted by editor Horovitz, which took place in Jerusalem’s National Library of Israel last month with Ambassador Dennis Ross and David Makovsky to discuss their new book on four powerhouse Israeli prime ministers. The book,“Be Strong and of Good Courage: How Israel’s Most Important Leaders Shaped Its Destiny,” delves into the decisions made by past prime ministers David Ben-Gurion, Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Rabin and Ariel Sharon, and the characteristics that shaped these men.

