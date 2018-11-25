State prosecutor in charge of PM cases recommends charges in Case 1000 — report

The state prosecutor appointed to oversee and review the investigations of corruption allegations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly recommended he be charged in at least one of the two cases against him.

The head of the State Prosecution’s Tax and Finance Department, Liat Ben Ari, has presented her final recommendations in Case 1000 and 2000 to State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan, Channel 10 reports.

Among the conclusions, the report says, is recommendation to try Netanyahu for corruption charges, saying she believes there is enough evidence to indict him in Case 1000, in which he is suspected of receiving benefits worth about NIS 1 million ($282,000) from billionaire benefactors in exchange for assistance in various issues.

The channel said it was not clear whether she had recommended an inducement in Case 2000, which involves a suspected illicit quid-pro-quo deal between Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper publisher Arnon Mozes, or what charges she was recommending in 1000.

Police have recommended he be charged in both.

Ben Ari’s recommendations will now be reviewed by Nitzan, who will then present a final recommendation to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, before he decides whether the press charges against the prime minister.

Mandelblit has however already announced that a final decision on indictment in the two cases will only be made together with the findings of another ongoing investigation, Case 4000. in that case, Netanyahu is suspected of advancing regulatory decisions as communications minister and prime minister that benefited Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder in Bezeq, the country’s largest telecommunications firm, in exchange for positive coverage from Elovitch’s Walla news site.