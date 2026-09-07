Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Iran warns South Korea against involvement in US security efforts in Hormuz

By AFP Today, 12:40 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
The sun sets over commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city’s skyline in the background, September 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
The sun sets over commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city’s skyline in the background, September 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran’s foreign ministry warns South Korea against military deployment or involvement in US operations in the Strait of Hormuz, saying such a move would have “serious consequences.”

On Friday, Seoul said it was considering “contributions” to US security efforts in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has largely controlled since the outbreak of war against the United States on February 28.

South Korea said it would consider the move provided that its own military readiness was not compromised, but added that no decision had been made.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei warns South Korea against succumbing to what he called “US pressure and intimidation.”

“Any military deployment or participation in operations by other countries in the Persian Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz can only be regarded as direct support for the party responsible for that aggression and will have serious consequences,” he says in a post on X.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.