Iran warns South Korea against involvement in US security efforts in Hormuz

Iran’s foreign ministry warns South Korea against military deployment or involvement in US operations in the Strait of Hormuz, saying such a move would have “serious consequences.”

On Friday, Seoul said it was considering “contributions” to US security efforts in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has largely controlled since the outbreak of war against the United States on February 28.

South Korea said it would consider the move provided that its own military readiness was not compromised, but added that no decision had been made.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei warns South Korea against succumbing to what he called “US pressure and intimidation.”

“Any military deployment or participation in operations by other countries in the Persian Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz can only be regarded as direct support for the party responsible for that aggression and will have serious consequences,” he says in a post on X.