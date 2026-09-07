Board of Peace’s Mladenov: Gaza deadlock, West Bank escalation make two-state solution ‘impossible’

A top official within the US-backed Board of Peace says that a failure to move forward in Gaza paired with rising violence in the West Bank are making a two-state solution “impossible.”

Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza under the Board of Peace, tasked with implementing a ceasefire plan, is speaking at the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi.

“I would say that if Gaza continues the way it is now, or does not move into implementing… the plan that we have under the comprehensive plan, the two-state solution will become practically impossible,” he says.

“Because, with everything that is happening in the West Bank, and with more than 50 percent of Gaza now under the control of the Israeli army and less than 50 percent under the control of Hamas, there is no credible pathway forward to a political resolution of the conflict,” he adds.