Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Board of Peace’s Mladenov: Gaza deadlock, West Bank escalation make two-state solution ‘impossible’

By AFP Today, 1:22 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
The Board of Peace's High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov briefs the UN Security Council in New York on August 26, 2026. (Screen capture)
The Board of Peace's High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov briefs the UN Security Council in New York on August 26, 2026. (Screen capture)

A top official within the US-backed Board of Peace says that a failure to move forward in Gaza paired with rising violence in the West Bank are making a two-state solution “impossible.”

Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza under the Board of Peace, tasked with implementing a ceasefire plan, is speaking at the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi.

“I would say that if Gaza continues the way it is now, or does not move into implementing… the plan that we have under the comprehensive plan, the two-state solution will become practically impossible,” he says.

“Because, with everything that is happening in the West Bank, and with more than 50 percent of Gaza now under the control of the Israeli army and less than 50 percent under the control of Hamas, there is no credible pathway forward to a political resolution of the conflict,” he adds.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.