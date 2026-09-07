IDF says troops fired at Palestinian who threw stones during settler raid; reports say man was killed

The military says troops opened fire on a Palestinian who hurled stones at them in Haje last night, while trying to disperse Israeli settlers who entered the West Bank village.

Palestinian health authorities reported that a man was killed.

Troops were dispatched to Haje following reports of a “confrontation” between Palestinian residents and settlers. The settlers reportedly entered the village to retrieve a drone of theirs that crashed there.

“The troops acted to disperse the confrontation and to take the Israeli civilians out of the village,” the army says.

“Later, a violent disturbance developed, including stone-throwing at the forces by Palestinian rioters,” the IDF says, adding that the troops carried out a “suspect arrest procedure” that included “firing into the air and then firing at key instigators.”

The army says the incident is under further investigation.