15-year-old Palestinian dies after drowning in cesspit, is 6th victim

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s developments as they unfold.
Police hand out fines to some Jerusalem protesters for failure to follow rules
Police hand out fines to some protesters near the prime minister’s residence due to failure to socially distance and wear masks.
Activists said officers checked if demonstrators standing close together were of the same family, and wrote them fines if they weren’t.
Anti-Netanyahu protesters begin congregating at Jerusalem’s Paris Square
Demonstrators have begun arriving outside the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem’s Balfour Street and adjacent Paris Square ahead of an expected mass protest held despite Israel’s second national lockdown.
Organizers have urged all participants to adhere to social distancing and mask-wearing, while police have warned they will enforce health regulations strictly. Markings set two meters apart have been placed on the ground by activists.
This evening’s protest appears to be laundry-themed, in response to a Washington Post report claiming Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, on multiple occasions brought with them from Israel suitcases of clothes to be laundered and dry cleaned while staying at the White House.
כיכר פריז pic.twitter.com/J85Ma1c3Yw
— ™גונטז׳ (@gontarzn) September 26, 2020
UK’s Johnson calls for global unity against pandemics
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges world leaders to “unite and turn our fire” against coronavirus as he announces a “five-point” plan to tackle future pandemics during an address to the UN General Assembly.
Johnson, whose country has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, also announces new funding to international vaccine efforts and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Johnson tells the Assembly in a virtual address that the pandemic has “united humanity as never before” but has also been an “extraordinary force of division” as nations vied with each other over supplies of medical equipment. “Unless we unite and turn our fire against our common foe, we know that everyone will lose.
— AFP
15-year-old Palestinian dies after drowning in cesspit, is 6th victim
A sixth Palestinian has died after drowning in a cesspit near Hebron, Walla news reports.
The 15-year-old had earlier been rushed to Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center after five family members drowned and died in the accident.
