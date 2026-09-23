Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

IDF discovers 600-meter tunnel in Gaza

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:57 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Inside a central Gaza tunnel located by the IDF on September 23, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
Inside a central Gaza tunnel located by the IDF on September 23, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

Israeli combat engineers located a tunnel in the central Gaza Strip today, the military says.

The 600-meter-long passage runs from the Israeli-controlled side of the Yellow Line into the Hamas-held part of the Strip, according to the IDF.

The discovery comes as part of the military’s efforts to clear the IDF-held portion of Gaza of all Hamas infrastructure.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.