IDF discovers 600-meter tunnel in Gaza
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Israeli combat engineers located a tunnel in the central Gaza Strip today, the military says.
The 600-meter-long passage runs from the Israeli-controlled side of the Yellow Line into the Hamas-held part of the Strip, according to the IDF.
The discovery comes as part of the military’s efforts to clear the IDF-held portion of Gaza of all Hamas infrastructure.
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