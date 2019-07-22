The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
4 Gazans said hurt by Israeli fire during ‘truck march’
The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says four Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the border with Israel.
The injured demonstrators are reportedly part of a “tractor-trailer march” taking place on the border, with hundreds of Palestinians calling for Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip to be lifted.
Israel maintains the blockade is necessary to prevent arms smuggling into the Strip.
There is no immediate comment on the reported injuries from the IDF.
מקורות פלסטיניים מדווחים כי כוחות צה"ל ירו לעבר קבוצה של צעירים במזרח רצועת עזה בעת שהשתתפו ב"צעדת המשאיות" לשבירת המצור על הרצועה@AltmanMaayan @Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/ZiZUz4Gocd
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 22, 2019
Shaked seeking leadership, equal representation in right-wing union
New Right chairwoman Ayelet Shaked reveals that she has put forward a merger offer to Union of Right-Wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz, which would see her lead a joint slate with each faction receiving equal representation.
“We made a proposal based on egalitarian [representation]. This is something that can be agreed on as early as tonight. It’s the right thing to do, putting ego aside,” she declares in a statement to the press from the Efrat settlement southeast of Jerusalem, where she and New Right No. 2 Naftali Bennett are touring with the pro-settlement Regavim NGO.
Just hours earlier, Bennett had agreed to step down from the helm of New Right after the fledgling faction failed to cross the electoral threshold in the April elections. Shaked was named chairwoman at a press conference yesterday where she called on the other parties to the right of Likud to merge in a united slate under her rule.
“We will run to the end, even if there are no mergers, but look at the polls yesterday that put us at eight seats. I believe that it is possible to be an independent and strong party, but would prefer to lead a broad right-wing union,” she says.
Shaked adds that she had spoken over the phone with Peretz and the two agreed to meet in person to discuss a possible merger.
However, as additional details regarding the New Right’s initial offer began to surface, URWP officials spoke out against it.
“These arrogant preconditions do not seem to advance us toward unity,” URWP director general Yehuda Vald tweets.
— Jacob Magid
בסיור עם תנועת רגבים.
הרשות הפלסטינית משתלטת על שטחי סי ע״י בנייה בלתי חוקית וחקלאות. שר הביטחון הבא ורוה״מ צריכים להקצות את המשאבים הנדרשים על מנת לאכוף את הבנייה הבלתי חוקית ולעצור את ההשתלטות.
כל יום שעובר מאבדים דונמים. pic.twitter.com/LfT1Axkomw
— איילת שקד ayelet shaked (@Ayelet__Shaked) July 22, 2019
Iran leader says Palestinians ‘are equipped with precise missiles’ to resist US peace plan
Iran’s state TV says a visiting delegation from the Palestinian terror group Hamas has met with the country’s supreme leader.
The TV report on Monday says Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held talks with Hamas’s deputy chief, Saleh al-Arouri, who is heading the delegation.
The Hamas delegation also meets with Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Khamenei.
The Iranian official news agency IRNA says al-Arouri’s visit to Tehran follows a visit by senior Iranian parliamentary official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Lebanon last week.
Khamenei tells the Hamas officials that supporting the Palestinians “is an ideological and religious matter” and strongly condemns the US peace plan, which he says the Palestinians have “precise missiles” to resist.
“The dangerous conspiracy of the ‘Deal of the Century’ is aimed at destroying the Palestinian identity among the Palestinian public and youth,” an English statement on his website quotes him saying.
“Confronting the Deal of the Century requires promotional, cultural, and intellectual efforts and the other method is to make the Palestinians feel advancement. Today Palestinians are equipped with precise missiles rather than stones and this means the feeling of advancement,” Khamenei adds.
He also says “the return of this holy land to the World of Islam is not a strange and unattainable matter” and calls Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s goal of praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount “an absolutely practical and achievable aspiration for us.”
Iran backs both Hamas and the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.
Iran and Hamas do not recognize Israel and have both called for its destruction.
— with agencies
Hamas stands at the core of Palestine’s movement, just as Palestine stands at the core of the World of Islam’s movement. pic.twitter.com/n77ggAsrNX
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) July 22, 2019
