AG denies ‘unprofessional considerations’ in investigations of politicians

Days after a strike in Syria attributed to the Israeli Air Force, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is continuing to ensure no hostile forces can establish a military foothold on the Jewish state’s northern border.

“We are continuing to act on all fronts, including the northern one,” Netanyahu says at an event in Jerusalem for families of soldiers who died in battle.

“Strength is the guarantee of our existence and is the crucial and basic condition for achieving peace with our neighbors,” he adds.

Syria has blamed Israel for the strike early Saturday, which reportedly targeted a missile production facility near the northwestern city of Masyaf.

According to an observer group, a number of Iranian “elements” and pro-Iranian militants were killed in the attack, with 17 people injured.

Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of strikes in recent years in Syria on targets linked to Iran, which it has accused of working to establish a military presence opposite the Golan Heights.