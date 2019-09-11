Ahead of Netanyahu visit, Russia warns annexation pledge could lead to ‘sharp escalation’

Russia warning that Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to annex the West Bank’s Jordan Valley could escalate tensions as the Israeli prime minister gears up to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian foreign ministry says it’s concerned by the Israeli leader’s plan, saying its implementation could lead to a “sharp escalation of tensions in the region (and) undermine hopes for the establishment of long-awaited peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors.”

Netanyahu is set to travel to Sochi tomorrow for talks with Putin, just five days before national elections in Israel.

— with AFP