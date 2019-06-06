The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Netanyahu gripes over AG’s rejection of his request to delay pre-trial hearing
Prime Minister Netanyahu reacts to Attorney General Avichai Mandelbit’s decision to reject his request to further delay his pre-trial hearing, which is scheduled for early October.
“The repeated elections, which were forced in an unprecedented manner, are an exceptional event that requires exceptional attention on the part of the law enforcement authorities regarding the date of the hearing,” Hebrew media quotes a statement from Netanyahu’s office saying.
Army says reported Syria rocket launch was anti-aircraft fire, didn’t land in Israel
The Israeli military says its radar systems detected anti-aircraft fire from Syria, which initially appeared to be rockets heading toward Israel.
An army spokesperson says the surface-to-air missile did not land inside Israel nor did it represent a threat to Israelis.
— Judah Ari Gross
Army probing reported rocket launch from Syria
The Israeli army is investigating reports of a rocket launch from Syria toward Israel’s Mount Hermon on the Golan Heights.
The projectile is said to have fallen short of the border and landed within Syrian territory.
— Judah Ari Gross
10,000 people taking part in Jerusalem Gay Pride parade
10,000 people are currently taking part in the annual Jerusalem Gay Pride parade, police say.
PA to cancel ministers’ raise following uproar — UN envoy
RAMALLAH, West Bank — The cash-strapped Palestinian Authority government has pledged to suspend a secret increase in ministerial salaries, the United Nations envoy on the Israel-Palestinian conflict says Thursday after reports of the raise sparked anger.
Documents leaked online appeared to show that in 2017, PA President Mahmoud Abbas had quietly agreed to increase monthly salaries of ministers from $3,000 to $5,000, as well as boosting the prime minister’s salary from $4,000 to $6,000.
The revelation, by an anonymous online group known as “Against the Current,” came as the Palestinian government faces desperate financial shortfalls.
Nickolay Mladenov, United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, says Thursday he had spoken to recently installed PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who had agreed to cancel the raises.
“At a time when the #Palestinian people are struggling with economic hardship, when salaries were cut in #Gaza, such decisions defy logic and rightly anger people,” Mladenov tweets in reaction to the news of the salary increase.
“I spoke to @DrShtayyeh who committed to end this practice immediately and investigate.”
Shtayyeh, who replaced predecessor Rami Hamdallah in April, is not immediately available for comment.
— AFP
17 arrested, detained on suspicion of trying to disrupt Jerusalem pride parade
Seventeen people have been arrested or detained on suspicions of seeking to disrupt the Jerusalem Gay Pride parade, according to police.
“Police security measures continue in and around the area as the parade is taking place,” a police statement says.
Jerusalem police chief Doron Yadid tells reporters that those arrested include a person with a knife and another with pepper spray.
Netanyahu selects ex-settler leader as his settlements czar
Prime Minister Netanyahu picks ex-settler leader Avi Roeh as his Defense Ministry adviser on settlements.
Roeh is a former head of the Yesha Council, an umbrella organization for West Bank settlements.
His appointment comes just days after Netanyahu, who is also defense minister, fired Kobi Eliraz from the post, sparking anger among settler leaders.
Eliraz was appointed by former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon and stayed on after Avigdor Liberman took charge at the ministry. Both Ya’alon and Liberman are now political adversaries of Netanyahu, with the latter falling out with the prime minister during failed talks to form a government last month.
Abbas calls Rivlin to offer condolences on wife’s passing
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday to offer his condolences on the passing of his late wife Nechama Rivlin, the official PA news site Wafa reports.
Rivlin thanked Abbas for the phone call and wished him happy holidays on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival that takes place following Ramadan, the Wafa report adds.
— Adam Rasgon
Israel’s first gay minister makes appearance at Jerusalem Pride parade
Justice Minister Amir Ohana, Israel’s first openly gay minister, arrives at the Jerusalem Gay Pride parade.
Ohana, a member of the right-wing Likud party, was picked yesterday by Prime Minister Netanyahu to be justice minister in the transitional government that is serving until fresh Knesset elections on September 17.
As he makes his way through the crowds, a number of participants protest Ohana’s presence, chanting “shame.”
Undercover cops nab suspect carrying knife near Jerusalem Pride parade
Police arrest a man near the Jerusalem Gay Pride parade carrying a knife.
According to a police statement, the man aroused the suspicion of undercover officers, who subsequently searched him and found a knife on his person.
Police say the suspect refused to identify himself and was taken in for questioning after being arrested.
Meeting Macron, Trump says Iran ‘failing as a nation’
US President Donald Trump meets his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, with recent tensions between the US and Iran featuring prominently in their conservation.
“I don’t think we have differences over Iran. The [French] president doesn’t want to see Iran have nuclear weapons and neither do I,” Trump says as the two meet in the French city of Caen.
“They’re failing as a nation and I don’t want to see them fail as a nation. We can turn that around quickly,” the US president adds.
Jerusalem Pride begins under heavy police presence
Festivities for the 18th annual Gay Pride parade begin Jerusalem, under a heavy police presence.
Participants in the parade have begun gathering in the city’s Liberty Bell Park, from where they will march to Independence Park at 5 p.m.
Some 2,500 officers have been deployed throughout the city to protect the march, which an estimated 30,000 people are expected to take part in.
Foreign Ministry workers said to ask FM to stop PM’s selection of loyalist as Egypt envoy
Foreign Ministry workers in recent days have asked Foreign Minister Israel Katz to try to prevent Prime Minister Netanyahu’s reported intention to appoint Communications Minister Ayoub Kara as Israel’s ambassador to Egypt, the Haaretz daily reports.
According to the newspaper, the employees have asked Katz to support the appointment of Amira Oron, a career Foreign Ministry official who was tapped for the position last year.
Kara, a Netanyahu loyalist who failed to secure a realistic spot on Likud’s electoral list to enter the next Knesset, is known for having made a number of diplomatic gaffes, including reportedly being detained at Dubai’s airport last year for refusing to follow instructions of airport officials.
Meeting ex-deputy of UN atomic agency, PM accuses Iran of lying about nuclear work
Prime Minister Netanyahu hosts the former deputy head of the UN’s atomic agency at his Jerusalem office, thanking him for his “honest analysis” of Iran’s nuclear work.
“It is completely clear Iran is lying. Iran continues to work to acquire an arsenal of nuclear bombs and we must stop it,” Netanyahu tells Olli Heinonen, according to a Hebrew-language statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
“I thank you for talking about what Iran is doing,” the premier adds.
Heinonen spoke yesterday at a defense conference in Israel and in an interview with Army Radio said Iran is six- tp eight months away from amassing enough nuclear material for a bomb.
Netanyahu’s office quotes Heinonen thanking the prime minister for uncovering documents related to Iran’s nuclear weapons work that the Mossad secreted out of Tehran.
NATO commander in Iraq says mission not affected by US, Iran tensions
BRUSSELS — The head of the NATO mission in Iraq insists that the recent increase in tension between the US and Iran has not hampered the alliance’s work in the country.
Washington ordered the evacuation of non-emergency staff from its Baghdad embassy last month due to an alleged growing threat from Iranian-linked Iraqi militias, while Germany and the Netherlands suspended their training missions.
But Canadian General Dany Fortin, who leads NATO’s 500-strong training and advisory mission in Iraq, says his forces had “sufficiently mitigated” the threat and were able to continue working.
“There’s no doubt there’s still risk and as reported in the media in the last few weeks there was a critical threat, cause for concern for the US and for all of us,” Fortin tells reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
“We have force protection measures in place to ensure that we’re vigilant, unpredictable, we change things, but we can continue our activities. So it hasn’t affected our advising, our training activities whatsoever.”
The NATO mission aims to train local Iraqi forces and improve military education centers to try to avoid a repeat of 2014, when the Islamic State jihadist group seized large areas of Iraq and Syria.
— AFP
Netanyahu meets with Erdan amid reported push to name him UN envoy
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan as he reshuffles his cabinet after firing a pair of right-wing rivals earlier this week.
A statement from the ruling Likud party doesn’t say what the two discussed, but the meeting comes amid reports that Netanyahu is seeking to name Erdan as Israel’s UN ambassador.
“At this stage no decisions have been made,” Likud says.
Erdan has reportedly turned down previous offers of the post, which is currently being manned by Danny Danon, a former Likud minister who had clashed with Netanyahu and unsuccessfully challenged him for the party leadership.
Danon’s term is up in a few weeks.
Public worker charged with unauthorized transfer of classified info
The cyber division in the State Prosecutor’s Office files charges against a public worker for transferring classified information without authorization.
The indictment filed at the Jerusalem District Court charges the suspect with theft by a public employee, possession of classified information and transferring classified information.
Prosecutors request the suspect remain in custody until the end of legal proceedings.
A statement from the Justice Ministry says the accused gave “secret” and “top secret” information to another party.
A gag order has been placed on publishing further details in the case.
Japan’s Abe to visit Iran in bid to cool tensions between Washington, Tehran
TOKYO — Shinzo Abe plans to travel to Iran next week, the first visit by a Japanese prime minister in more than four decades, as Tokyo hopes to ease Middle East tension by mediating between Washington and Tehran.
A government official tells AFP that Tokyo was still arranging details, including who Abe will meet, but local media have said he will hold talks with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.
As tensions intensify between Iran and Japan’s key ally the United States, Abe has reportedly proposed serving as a go-between by directly holding talks with Iran’s key leaders.
“We believe it is extremely important that, at the leadership level, we call on Iran as a major regional power to ease tension, to adhere to the nuclear agreement and to play a constructive role for the region’s stability,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga tells a regular press briefing.
The visit, from June 12-14, will be the first by a Japanese leader in 41 years, Suga saus.
During his state visit to Tokyo in late May, US President Donald Trump said he remained open to talks with Tehran, appearing to give the green light to Abe’s plan.
— AFP
Egypt: Troops kill 14 jihadists day after IS attack in Sinai
CAIRO — Egypt says security forces killed 14 jihadists while pursuing attackers behind an assault on a police checkpoint in northern Sinai that authorities said left eight policemen dead.
The Islamic State extremist group had claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack near the city of el-Arish.
Egyptian security officials initially said as many as 10 policemen died in the attack but the discrepancy in the accounts could not be reconciled. The area is off limits to reporters.
The Interior Ministry says that while pursuing the attackers, security forces located a group of insurgents hiding inside a deserted house in the city. A shootout ensued, killing 14 militants who had automatic rifles, bombs and explosive belts in the possession.
Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in northern Sinai, where the IS affiliate is based.
— AP
Israel cuts back Gaza fishing zone over incendiary balloons
Israel has cut the fishing zone it allows off Gaza, an official says Thursday, in the third such response in a fortnight to Palestinian incendiary balloons.
The Israeli official tells AFP on condition of anonymity that as of Wednesday the fishing limit for Gaza fishermen had been reduced from a maximum of 15 nautical miles to 10.
A spokesman for the Israeli fire service said incendiary balloons from Gaza caused three blazes on Tuesday.
It was only on Tuesday that Israel restored the limit to 15 miles after a previous reduction in response to fire balloons last week.
It imposed a similar cut on May 23.
The limit of up to 15 nautical miles set ahead of the April general election is the largest allowed in years.
— AFP
