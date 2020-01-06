As Iran abandons limits, Russia says nuke deal still ‘global asset’

Russia’s Foreign Ministry is urging all parties “not to create additional tension and uncertainty” regarding Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Tehran has abandoned the remaining limits of the agreement in response to a recent US airstrike that killed its top military commander.

Monday’s statement from Moscow says the 2015 deal “remains a global asset.” Russia is among the countries that signed the agreement.

Russia’s statement adds that Iran’s refusal of the deal’s restrictions on uranium enrichment “does not in itself pose any threat from the point of view of the proliferation of nuclear weapons.”

It says Iran “is carrying out all its activities in close cooperation and under the constant supervision” of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

— AP