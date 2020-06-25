Ashkelon man indicted over threats to Netanyahu and his family

A 57-year-old man from Ashkelon is indicted over threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife, Sara, and their son, Yair, Hebrew-language media reports.

The charges against Zvi Sabag are filed at the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court.

According to the indictment, Sabag created a fake Facebook profile in which he used a profile picture of Netanyahu with a hangman’s noose around his neck and wrote: “Israel Police, please start directing traffic to Benjamin, Sara and Yair Netanyahu’s funerals.”

In the account’s “about” section, Sabag wrote that he “hates Benjamin Sara and Yair Netanyahu, and anyone who collaborates with them, to death.”