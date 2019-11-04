At least 5 protesters killed in new round of clashes in Iraq

Anti-government protesters cross a major bridge in Baghdad on Monday, approaching the Prime Minister’s Office and the headquarters of Iraq’s state-run TV, as security forces fire live ammunition and tear gas, killing at least five demonstrators and wounding dozens.

The protesters hurl rocks and set tires and dumpsters ablaze, sending clouds of black smoke into the air. Security forces flood into the area to protect government buildings, and gunfire echoes through the streets.

Dozens of motorized rickshaws race back and forth, ferrying the wounded to first aid stations at the main protest site in Tahrir Square.

For days, the protesters have been trying to cross the Tigris River to the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the government is headquartered. Security forces have fired tear gas and rubber bullets to push them back from barricades on the Al-Joumhouriyah and Al-Sanak Bridges, but they managed to break through on the Al-Ahrar Bridge, farther north.

