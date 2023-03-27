Attendees of planned right-wing rally threaten violence in internal chats

Threats of violence appear in some far-right groups ahead of the planned rally this evening in favor of the government’s judicial overhaul.

Police have said they’ll boost their forces in Jerusalem, anticipating possible violence between participants and the masses of anti-overhaul demonstrators in the area.

“The right must burn the country,” says one message on an internal chat group.

Another says right-wing protesters must use force, “and we have force.”

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and many other coalition MKs have urged supporters to attend the rally near the Knesset at 6 p.m.