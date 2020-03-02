Bennett on strike in Syria: We will cut off the hands of the enemy

The Central Elections Committee says 27.6 percent of registered voters cast their ballots by noon.

That is the highest figure for this hour since 1999.

In April 24.8% had voted by 12 p.m., and in September 26.8%.

A handy chart of participation figures since 1973 can be found here, on the CEC website.

CEC director general Orly Adas says 6,453,255 Israelis have the right to vote, up around 1% since the last election (some 60,000 people).