Bennett says he wants to join government, but only if it’s headed right way

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett says his Yamina party wants to be in the government, but only if it aligns with his nationalist faction’s agenda.

“We always want to be in government, but only if the ship is sailing in the same direction more or less that we find acceptable,” he says at a press conference.

Bennett’s comments come before he is scheduled to meet with Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu for coalition talks.

The party has threatened to bolt to the opposition if its priorities are not met, after the centrist Blue and White signed a deal with Likud to form a government.