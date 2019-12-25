Bennett says ICC ‘encourages terror,’ is ‘breeding ground for anti-Semitism’

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett lambastes the Hague-based International Criminal Court for opening a probe on alleged Israeli war crimes, calling it a “breeding ground for modern anti-Semitism.”

Speaking at a ceremony ending an Israel Defense Forces military pilot course, Bennett says: “When you take off for a mission to surgically hit our enemies, you deal with immense pressure. A new aspect has been added in recent days to that pressure — the ICC in The Hague. That cannot hold you back.

You defend us, we will defend you. No soldier or commander will be deterred from protecting the lives of his people and family because of the hypocritical court in The Hague.

“Any attempt to please or appease this body will not succeed. The Hague is a breeding ground for modern anti-Semitism. It encourages terror. Now that it is clear, we must treat it as such. We will fight terror as if there is no Hague, and fight The Hague as if there is no terror.”