Bennett tells civil servants to ‘break the rules’ if necessary to fight coronavirus

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett calls on civil servants to “break the rules” and “cut corners” if necessary in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are in an emergency and need to work at top speed in order to get ahead of the coronavirus at any cost. Therefore: If you need, intentionally break the rules! Cut corners,” Bennett says.

The defense minister echoed comments made by World Health Organization official Mike Ryan yesterday, who warned that authorities should work quickly rather striving for perfection.

Bennett says civil servants should purchase whatever equipment is necessary to combat the virus without having to go through the normal channels of ensuring the lowest costs.

“If you are convinced something needs to be done, don’t hesitate. Don’t be afraid to make a mistake. We all will make mistakes. This is a new situation that we don’t understand. The worst mistake you can make is doing nothing,” he says.