Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Biden says ‘no intention’ of US or NATO forces entering Ukraine

By AFP 25 January 2022, 9:24 pm Edit

US President Joe Biden says he has “no intention” of sending troops into Ukraine, but again warns Russia of severe sanctions if Moscow orders an attack.

Speaking to reporters, Biden says he has “no intention of putting American forces or NATO forces in Ukraine.”

