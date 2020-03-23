‘Black flag’ protest against ‘silencing’ of Knesset renews

Anti-government protesters take to the streets for the second time in a week to form a convoy of cars in what they call a “black flag” rally.

The demonstrators — protesting in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines preventing large gatherings with each person staying in their car — are protesting the government’s decision to try and prevent the Knesset from starting to operate.

“Israel deserves a functioning Knesset, a Knesset speaker who acts to facilitate parliamentary oversight of the government’s work, and a prime minister who isn’t dealing with criminal cases,” protest leaders say in a statement. “We are fighting for the foundations of democracy.”