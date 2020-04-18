The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.
PM to give press conference on easing of virus restrictions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to give a press conference later tonight where he will announce an easing of measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Most workers in the manufacturing and service industries will be allowed back to work, albeit under various restrictions, according to Hebrew media reports.
Netanyahu will announce that shops selling electrical goods, office equipment, opticians, phone and computer equipment will be allowed to open, while clothing, jewelry, shoe and toy shops will remain closed. Shops will only be allowed to open if they are facing the street, while malls and restaurants will remain closed, as will places of entertainment.
Restrictions will be set on the number of customers allowed in a shop at any given time.
It is not yet clear if the new rules will take effect on Sunday or Monday.
Blue and White MK: Netanyahu can finalize coalition deal in 30 minutes if he wants to
Blue and White MK Chili Tropper says a coalition deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud could be wrapped up “in half an hour” if Netanyahu wants to seal it.
He says he and his party leader Benny Gantz have not given up hope that such an emergency alliance will be sealed, even though the sides have been negotiating for weeks. President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday gave the Knesset a final 21 days to agree on a candidate for prime minister, otherwise Israel will head into its fourth round of general elections in 16 months.
Tropper says much of the negotiation has been over matters regarding Netanyahu “personally” — a reference to the prime minister’s reported efforts to protect himself via some kind of legislation, as part of the deal, if the High Court intervenes to prevent him from continuing as prime minister because he is under indictment.
If the talks fail, Tropper says, Blue and White will at least know that it did everything in its power to avert a descent into unnecessary elections.
Doctor’s aide at Sheba Medical Center in critical condition with COVID-19
A doctor’s aide at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan is in critical condition after being infected with the coronavirus.
The 33-year old is on an ECMO life support machine that replaces the function of the heart and lungs, the hospital says. She is believed to have been infected during her work at the hospital.
The case is the most serious among Israeli medical practitioners since the coronavirus crisis began.
According to Health Ministry statistics published this morning, 1,328 medical staff are currently in quarantine, including 176 physicians and 430 nurses.
Italy records lowest death toll in a week
Italy reports 482 new deaths over the past 24 hours, down from 575 on yesterday’s figures and the lowest tally since April 12, the country’s Civil Protection Agency says.
There are 3,493 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total in Europe’s worst hit country to 175,925.
In all, 23,227 people have now died in Italy since the outbreak began.
