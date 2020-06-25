Blue and White to hold closed meeting on annexation tomorrow — report

An unnamed Israeli diplomatic official is quoted by multiple Hebrew-language news outlets as saying Israel expects a decision in the coming days by the International Criminal Court on whether it has jurisdiction in a war crimes probe against Israel and the Palestinians.

The reports say Israel has began preparing for such an announcement, which could come as early as this weekend. The response is being overseen by a team including officials from the National Security Council, the justice and foreign ministries, and the international department at the military prosecution.

Israel could have submitted a response to the ICC on the matter but chose not to, “out of a fundamental view that the court has no authority to carry out the investigation,” the official is quoted as saying.