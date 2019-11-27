Blue and White’s Ya’alon: No power-sharing deal with Likud unless PM acquitted

Senior Blue and White party member Moshe Ya’alon says the centrist faction will not enter a coalition agreement that includes a power-sharing arrangement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while he is under indictment.

“I made it clear that Blue and White is trying to form a unity government with the Likud, as we announced from the outset,” he says after his meeting with Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein, earlier this afternoon.

“We will not sit in a government headed by Netanyahu, unless a court acquits him of the serious charges against him,” he adds.

Edelstein is hosting coalition negotiators from Blue and White and Likud tonight in “a final attempt” to form a unity government.