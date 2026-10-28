Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
CEC says it will begin counting votes from troops, diplomats at 1 a.m.
The Central Elections Committee announces that it will begin counting so-called “double-envelope” votes — cast by IDF soldiers, security forces, diplomats and some others — at 1 a.m. early Thursday morning.
Those votes, said to number up to 480,000, have yet to be counted and could shift the makeup of the Knesset somewhat.
The counting of the double-envelope votes is expected to end by Thursday afternoon or evening.
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