Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

CEC says it will begin counting votes from troops, diplomats at 1 a.m.

Today, 9:02 pm
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The Central Elections Committee announces that it will begin counting so-called “double-envelope” votes — cast by IDF soldiers, security forces, diplomats and some others — at 1 a.m. early Thursday morning.

Those votes, said to number up to 480,000, have yet to be counted and could shift the makeup of the Knesset somewhat.

The counting of the double-envelope votes is expected to end by Thursday afternoon or evening.

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