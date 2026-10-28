Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

White House hasn’t decided whether to intervene in coalition talks, US official tells ToI

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:46 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he arrives on Air Force One, October 28, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he arrives on Air Force One, October 28, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump’s administration has not made a decision to intervene in efforts to assemble an Israeli governing coalition following yesterday’s election, a US official tells The Times of Israel, saying reports of specific constellations preferred by Washington are “false and premature.”

The official says the results are still coming in, and it is too early for decisions to be made on the matter.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.