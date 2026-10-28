Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
White House hasn’t decided whether to intervene in coalition talks, US official tells ToI
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US President Donald Trump’s administration has not made a decision to intervene in efforts to assemble an Israeli governing coalition following yesterday’s election, a US official tells The Times of Israel, saying reports of specific constellations preferred by Washington are “false and premature.”
The official says the results are still coming in, and it is too early for decisions to be made on the matter.
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