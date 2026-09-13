Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026
CENTCOM chief says ‘not concerned at all’ about a shortage of US missile interceptors
Adm. Brad Cooper, who heads US Central Command, tells CBS News that he’s “not concerned at all” about a shortage of anti-missile interceptors amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.
“We’re well armed and ready for any contingency,” he says in a clip from an interview to be aired tonight on “60 Minutes.”
As the U.S. and Iran continue to exchange fire, concerns are growing over America’s rapidly declining stockpile of missiles and other precision munitions. Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander overseeing the war in Iran, tells CBS News’ @NorahODonnell he is “not concerned at all” about… pic.twitter.com/WC6d0LjTUb
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 13, 2026
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