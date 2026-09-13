Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

CENTCOM chief says ‘not concerned at all’ about a shortage of US missile interceptors

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Admiral Brad Cooper, USN, Commander, US Central Command, appears before a House Committee on Armed Services business meeting on the US Military Posture and National Security Challenges in the Greater Middle East and Africa, on Capitol Hill, May 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Admiral Brad Cooper, USN, Commander, US Central Command, appears before a House Committee on Armed Services business meeting on the US Military Posture and National Security Challenges in the Greater Middle East and Africa, on Capitol Hill, May 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Adm. Brad Cooper, who heads US Central Command, tells CBS News that he’s “not concerned at all” about a shortage of anti-missile interceptors amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

“We’re well armed and ready for any contingency,” he says in a clip from an interview to be aired tonight on “60 Minutes.”

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