The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Police commish vows to bring hammer down in Ramle
Acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen is promising to crack down on crime in Ramle, a mixed Jewish-Arab working class town in central Israel where a deadly suspected gangland war has broken into the open.
On Saturday, three men from the city were gunned down in a drive-by shooting, and on Sunday a police patrol car was shot up in al-Jawarish, a poor, mostly Arab, neighborhood in the city. Nobody was injured, according to a police statement, and on Monday morning seven people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the drive-by shooting.
“Fire directed at the police is most severe and crosses a line,” Cohen says while in Ramle, according to Walla news. “Any incident like this or others are severe and justice will be served to the last of the criminals. Police will deploy here and take forceful action in the coming days to return order.”
Chanting ‘death to America,’ Iran lawmakers try to join anti-racism protests
Iranian media say lawmakers in parliament chanted “Death to America” during a session the previous day, allegedly in a show of support for protesters in the US over the killing of George Floyd.
The report on Monday says the chants followed a request by lawmaker Ahmad Naderi for a moment of silence over deaths of protesters.
Iran makes a point of daily criticizing Washington in the wake of the ongoing turmoil in America and protests over police killings of African Americans.
State television in Iran, which in November put down nationwide demonstrations by killing hundreds, arresting thousands and disrupting internet access to the outside world, has repeatedly aired images of the US unrest.
— AP
Report: Ministers to delay most venue reopenings
Ministers in the so-called coronavirus cabinet are expected to approve a delay on lifting most restrictions that had been set to expire on June 14, the Ynet news site reports.
This would include theaters and other cultural venues. Event halls will be okayed to reopen, but events will be capped at 250 attendees, according to the report.
A planned reopening of the trains on Monday has already been delayed, amid a resurgence in virus cases over the last 10 days.
Giant panda corralled after Copenhagen escape caper
One of Copenhagen Zoo’s giant pandas has been returned after escaping from its enclosure early today and roaming the park before staff were able to sedate it and bring it back.
Xing Er, a 7-year-old male who arrived at the zoo last year, was seen on surveillance video breaking out of the newly built, 160 million-kroner ($24.2 million) Panda House that also houses female panda Mao Sun.
Zoo spokesman Bengt Holst says that on the video staff could see how “the male panda crawls up a metal pole, which is studded with three rows of electrical wires … and then crawls out into the garden.”
He said the park is now looking at making changes to security around the enclosure “to ensure that it does not happen again. ”
Zoo staff reacted “quickly and efficiently,” and the animal was cornered and sedated with a dart without being harmed, he said. Monday’s incident happened before the animal park opened to the public.
“It doesn’t change the fact that we want to avoid that kind of situation in the future,” Holst says.
— AP
Health minister says poll shows 8 in 10 Israelis want tighter virus rules
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has presented fellow ministers with a poll he says shows that nearly 80 percent of the public support increasing enforcement of distancing and hygiene rules, according to Hebrew media reports.
Edelstein cautions during the meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet that 800 new cases were identified in the past week. Only about 300 infections had been confirmed in the preceding two weeks combined.
“We can’t stay complacent in the face of this number,” Edelstein tells the forum, composed of relevant ministers tasked with combating the outbreak.
