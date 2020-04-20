The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
China reports 12 new virus cases, none of them in Wuhan
China reports 12 new coronavirus cases, eight of them brought from outside the country, and no new deaths.
Another 992 people are being isolated and monitored for suspected cases or positive tests without showing symptoms. Wuhan, once the epicenter of the global pandemic, reports no new cases. China has now reported a total of 4,632 deaths and 82,747 cases.
— AP
Israel set to mark its first virtual Holocaust Remembrance Day
Israel on Monday night and Tuesday will solemnly mark its annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, though all events and ceremonies will be moved online due to the pandemic.
The annual ceremony at the Yad Vashem memorial has been pre-recorded.
In lieu of in-person survivor testimony, the museum is directing Israelis to peruse its digital resources on the Holocaust and many Israelis are expected to attend videoconference testimonies later in the evening.
Holocaust survivors have been among the 172 fatalities of the virus in Israel, including Aryeh Even, the country’s first death from the pandemic, and Eliezer Grynfeld, 96, who greeted Pope Francis at Yad Vashem in 2014.
Closure on Jerusalem neighborhoods, Bnei Brak not expected to be renewed
Health officials and ministers will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss whether to renew closure rules in the city of Bnei Brak and various neighborhoods in Jerusalem that had seen high rates of infection.
The regulations expired last night at midnight. The authorities are not expected to recommend further action after encouraging figures show the virus spread has slowed down considerably in these predominantly ultra-Orthodox areas, and after local officials pledge to move the remaining sick residents to isolation hotels, according to a Health Ministry statement from Sunday night.
Many of the rules related to Bnei Brak were already lifted last week, though public transportation was not allowed to resume.
The residents of Bnei Brak and the Jerusalem neighborhoods are now heeding the same rules as the rest of the country, which bar them from venturing more than 100 meters from their homes except to purchase food and supplies or go to work.
