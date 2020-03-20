The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s events as they unfold.
Condition of 70-year-old man with coronavirus serious
The Rambam Medical Center in Haifa says the condition of a 70-year-old man with the novel coronavirus has deteriorated, and he is now in serious condition, sedated and on a respirator.
The man has a background illness, the hospital says.
Waqf holds Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite shrines being shut worldwide
Friday prayers are being held in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, in a severely down-scaled format, despite Muslim prayer sites being closed across the globe.
The decision by the Jordanian Waqf religious authority which runs the site on the Temple Mount comes as Saudi Arabia has closed Islam’s two holiest spots, in Mecca and Medina, to worshipers.
Istiqlal grand mosque in Indonesia’s capital, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, which is usually packed with thousands of Muslims during Friday prayers, also decided to cancel mass prayers for the coming two weeks to curb the coronavirus spread.
Woman, 91, in very serious condition with COVID-19
The Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, reports a deterioration in the conditions of three coronavirus carriers hospitalized there.
They include a 91-year-old woman in very serious condition, as well as a 67-year-old woman with background illnesses and a 45-year-old man without background illnesses, both of whom are in serious condition, sedated and on a respirator.
Condition of first seriously ill Israeli COVID-19 patient improves
An East Jerusalem bus driver who had been Israel’s first COVID-19 patient in serious condition has made a partial recovery, according to the Baruch Padeh Medical Center near Tiberias where he is hospitalized.
The 38-year-old driver, who last month chauffeured a group of Greek tourists later confirmed to be infected, had been in serious condition before his situation gradually improved. He is now only displaying mild symptoms.
Doctor in Tiberias hospital diagnosed with coronavirus
A doctor at Baruch Padeh Medical Center near Tiberias has been confirmed to have COVID-19.
The orthopedic doctor apparently caught the coronavirus from a nurse in his department who caught it from her husband.
The doctor is currently in home quarantine with mild symptoms, the hospital says.
Planes carry 1,100 Israelis back home from Peru — but 25 left behind
Four El Al flights full of Israelis have taken off from Lima, Peru, bringing home many people who had been decrying having to stay in the South American country during the coronavirus pandemic without a way of returning home.
Israel had sent the planes especially to carry the 1,100 Israelis back home, but some 25 people remain there, Channel 12 reports, since there was no room for them on any of the flights — likely because people who hadn’t signed up for them showed up.
The Foreign Ministry confirms the details and says it will try to find a solution for those left behind.
Gantz will ask president for 14 more days to form government — Lapid
Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid says the party will ask President Reuven Rivlin for an additional 14 days to form a government headed by party leader Benny Gantz, accusing the rival Likud party of “foot-dragging” during the first two weeks Gantz has to cobble together a coalition.
Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid faction within the centrist party, tells the Yedioth Ahronoth daily that contrary to reports that circulated yesterday, Gantz won’t join a Netanyahu-led government.
“It won’t happen,” Lapid says. “There is one source to those rumors, and that is Likud.”
A reminder: The specifics of the new regulations
The document approved overnight by the government fastens emergency regulations, ordered by the Health Ministry, not to leave home.
The regulations permit citizens to leave their homes for the following activities only:
1. Going to work and returning;
2. Stocking up on food, medicine, necessary products and to receive essential services;
3. Receiving medical treatment;
4. Donating blood;
5. Participating in demonstrations;
6. Unorganized sports activity in groups no larger than five people;
7. Brief walks for a short time and to a place close to the person’s residence, refraining from close contact with people they don’t live with;
8. Going to a wedding, funeral or prayer;
9. Helping a person who, due to their age, medical condition or a disability, requires assistance;
10. Going out for a vital need that hasn’t been specified in articles 1-9.
During all those activities, people should maintain a distance of two meters, or six feet, from anyone, as much as possible. People staying in the same household do not need to keep that distance from one another.
In addition, no more than two people will be allowed in a car at any time, unless they live in the same household. The restriction will not be relevant for driving a person to and from a vital workplace.
Deliveries are required to be placed outside buildings, next to the entrance.
The document does not specify what the punishment for violators will be.
The regulations bar people from opening malls and other leisure venues or national parks, except places selling food, pharmacies or hygiene product stores. The punishment for those who keep their business open is six months in jail or a fine.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his speech last night that the regulations will be in effect for seven days, and that’s what the Prime Minister’s Office says today. However, the document published last night by Hebrew-language media says they will be in effect for a full month, until April 20.
Government unanimously approves new movement-restricting measures
The government has unanimously approved the emergency regulations announced last night, making restrictions on movements legally binding, the Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement.
Ministers unanimously approved the measures during a cabinet meeting held by phone, the statement says.
It adds that the measures are in effect for seven days, and that the Health Ministry will publish detailed instructions for business activity.
It also says that the right to demonstrate will be preserved, as long as people adhere to the guidelines requiring maintaining a distance of two meters from one another and refraining from gatherings of more than 10 people in one place.
