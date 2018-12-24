Confirming election date, parliament speaker says Passover to delay start of next Knesset

Palestinians say 14 injured by Israeli fire during riot in northern Gaza

Fourteen Palestinians are injured by Israeli fire in a weekly protest on the border region between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Health Ministry says.

The ministry does not specify the severity of the injuries during the protest, which was held near the coast.

According to the IDF, the demonstrators were throwing rocks at the Israeli troops across the border. In one case, a small explosive device was thrown at the fence, but failed to clear it and landed inside Gazan territory, the army says.

In response, the Israeli troops launched tear gas canisters across the border and, in some cases, used live fire against the demonstrators who present a threat to soldiers or the security fence, the army says.

Last week, the ministry only reported on two wounded people by IDF fire during a similar protest, and 11 were said to be injured the week before that.

#صور| للمشاركين في الحراك البحري الـ 21 قرب زيكيم شمال القطاع. pic.twitter.com/f4RSFRkdl1 — موقع أمامة الإخباري (@omamahwest) December 24, 2018

— with Judah Ari Gross and Adam Rasgon