Death toll jumps to 38 after Mozambique’s latest cyclone

The Israeli man injured in the Southern California synagogue shooting recounts to Channel 12 news how the gunman chased him through the Chabad center as he ran to shield the children from the gunfire.

Almog Peretz says that as soon as shots rang out in the lobby, he started running towards the playground where dozens of kids were playing.

“As I was running out the door [to the playground] he was behind me shooting at me,” Pertez says, showing a spray of bullet holes in the walls.

Peretz’s eight-year-old Noya Dahan was injured by shrapnel in the shooting.

“I picked up one of the girls, and kept running, and got all the kids and we ran to [the far end of the yard], opened the gate and herded them [outside the complex]”

He says the gunmen stood at the entrance of the playground and fired at them. It wasn’t until the shooting was over that Peretz realized he was injured.