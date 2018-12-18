Defying Roger Waters, Pink Floyd cover band to perform in Israel

IDF’s ‘roof-knocking’ tactic killed two Gazan teenagers in July — report

Israel’s “roof-knocking” military tactic for warning Gazans of an impending airstrike to spare civilian lives allegedly killed two Palestinian teenagers in Gaza earlier this year, the New York Times reports.

The US paper cites a new report by rights groups B’Tselem and Forensic Architecture, which concludes that two teenage boys who were on the roof of a high-rise building in Gaza City on July 14 were in fact killed by the warning shot, which is designed to be loud but not lethal.

The report says the IDF released an incomplete video of the strike that didn’t show the boys’ deaths.

The military denies doctoring the video, saying the first visual evidence of the teenagers’ presence on the roof was today with the release of the new report.