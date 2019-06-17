Democrat senator says leaving nuclear deal was ‘foolish’

A US senator says Iran’s decision to break its uranium stockpile limit under the 2015 nuclear deal puts his country in a bind.

Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat and vocal opponent of President Donald Trump, says on Monday that Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 accord curbing Iran’s nuclear powers was “foolish.”

Iran announced today it would break the uranium stockpile limit set by the nuclear deal by Iran and world powers in the next 10 days.

Leahy says that it’s “harder for us to say much now when we were foolish enough to pull out of the agreement.” He speaks to The Associated Press at the Paris Air Show.

The nuclear deal steadily has unraveled since the Trump administration pulled America out of the accord last year and re-imposed tough economic sanctions on Iran.

— AP