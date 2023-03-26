Deputy AG criticizes ‘fundamental flaws’ in bill to return Deri to cabinet

A deputy to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara criticizes a bill aimed at allowing Shas chief Aryeh Deri to regain his ministerial posts, after the High Court struck down his appointment to the cabinet due to past criminal convictions.

At a hearing of a special Knesset committee as the bill is readied for its final plenum readings, Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon predicts the legislation will be struck by the High Court of Justice once passed into law.

“The law has fundamental flaws and create a black hole,” he says.

The proposal would eliminate court oversight of ministerial picks, paving the way for Deri’s return.