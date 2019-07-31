Dutch suspend grant to UN agency for Palestinians over ethics probe

The Netherlands suspends its contribution to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees pending the outcome of a probe into alleged mismanagement and abuses of authority by the agency’ top management.

The Dutch decision comes a day after a similar move by Switzerland, which said it would suspend additional contributions.

UN investigators have opened an inquiry after an internal report alleged “serious ethical abuses” at the highest level at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

As one of the agency’s main European donors the Netherlands “expressed… its great concern and asked for clarification,” the Dutch foreign ministry says in a statement.

Sigrid Kaag, foreign trade and development cooperation minister, “would like to hear what steps the UN plans to take based on the outcome of the investigation,” it adds.

Therefore “Minister Kaag has decided to put this year’s contribution on hold until we have received a satisfactory response from the UN in New York,” it says.

According to a confidential report by the UNRWA ethics office claims its top management including Commissioner General Pierre Krahenbuhl “have engaged in sexual misconduct, nepotism, retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of authority.”

