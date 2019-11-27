The Times of ISrael is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Earthquake death toll in Albania now at 26
The Albanian Defense Ministry says the death toll from Tuesday’s earthquake has now reached 26.
Some 650 people were injured, and rescuers are still digging through rubble in search of survivors.
The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.1, brought down several apartment buildings in the city of Durres and a town close to the epicenter.
— AP
Arab rights group, lawmaker decry decision to withhold bodies of Palestinian attackers
An opposition lawmaker and a human rights organization are denouncing Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s decision to withhold the bodies of Palestinian assailants as a new deterrent against terrorism.
“Bennett is despicably politicizing a humanitarian issue, and that should be steadfastly opposed,” says Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen. “Holding on to bodies and preventing immediate burial are immoral and violate international law. This is what the occupation looks like: Land is stolen, torture is approved, homes are demolished, bodies of Palestinians are withheld and their relatives are collectively punished after they did nothing wrong.”
Arab Israeli rights group Adalah says it “denounces the minister’s announcement and the continuation of Israel’s inhumane and cruel policy on this matter.”
“Withholding bodies, whether as bargaining chips or as a method of deterrence or punishment, is contrary to the most basic humanitarian principles.”
Overnight clashes in Lebanon injure dozens as tensions rise
The Lebanese Red Cross says dozens of people were injured in overnight confrontations between supporters and opponents of the country’s president. Fistfights and stone throwing erupted in a northern city and a mountainous town.
Lebanon’s massive nationwide protests against the country’s ruling elite remained overwhelmingly peaceful since they began last month. But as the political deadlock for forming a new government drags on, tempers are rising.
The protests have slid into violence in recent days. That’s particularly after supporters of the main two Shiite groups attacked protesters in Beirut Sunday night.
President Michel Aoun has yet to hold consultations with parliamentary blocs on choosing a new prime minister.
Last night, Aoun’s supporters and opponents clashed in the city of Tripoli and in the mountain town of Bikfaya injuring 34.
— AP
Gaza banks begin distributing Qatari cash to needy Palestinian families
Postal banks in the Gaza Strip begin distributing the latest installment Qatari cash to impoverished Palestinian families in the territory, according to a spokesman for Doha’s Gaza Reconstruction Committee.
“The distribution has been underway as of this morning,” the spokesman says in a phone call.
Mohammed al-Emadi, the head of the Reconstruction Committee, said yesterday that 70,000 needy families would receive the payouts in the form of a $100 bill.
In the past year, the banks have distributed $100 Qatari grants several times to tens of thousands of needy families in the coastal enclave. The Gulf nation has agreed to provide the grants to poor families in Gaza as a part of ceasefire understandings between Israel and terror groups in the Strip.
— Adam Rasgon
