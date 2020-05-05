Education Ministry confirms kindergartens to resume on Sunday

The Education Ministry releases guidelines for kindergartens for children between the ages of 3 and 6, confirming that they will restart activity on Sunday under certain restrictions.

Classes will be limited to a maximum of 18 children at any one time, meaning that kindergarten groups will be split into two, with half of the children attending on Sunday through Tuesday and the others on Wednesday through Friday. Each week the children will switch their allocated days.

Children will be able to attend from 7:55 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with no afternoon programs.

Education Minister Rafi Peretz says the move comes “as part of a gradual return of the entire education system.”

“Parents will return to their jobs and thus the economy will return to activity and children to their daily routines, all with the maximum adherence to the Health Ministry guidelines,” he says in a statement.