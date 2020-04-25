Education Ministry to present plan to reopen schools

Education Ministry Director-General Shmuel Abuav says a plan to gradually reopen all schools and pre-schools will be presented to the government tomorrow.

Abuav says special education programs this past week welcomed some 25,000 pupils “and it’s only the beginning.”

According to the plan, after Independence Day this coming week, pre-schools will reopen and students in kindergarten classes will be divided into groups of 15, with each group attending school for half of each week to limit the spread of the virus, he indicates.

Students in grades 1 through 3 will also return to school in groups of 15. Students in grades four, five and six, and middle school and high school pupils, will continue remote learning.

Kids in at-risk programs will also return to school after Independence Day, says Abuav.

He adds that starting on May 15, high schoolers who need extra help to catch up may be able to do so in groups of 10.

As for the summer months, Abuav says that should the resources be made available, pre-school may extend to the second week of August.