Zamir tells troops IDF hasn’t seen ‘NAZA’ yet, will accept ‘substantive criticism,’ not ‘unfounded vilification’

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir issues a missive to troops in the wake of the “NAZA” documentary, which accuses Israel of AI-assisted killing of civilians in the Gaza Strip, a claim the IDF has denied.

“I have not watched the film, I do not know whom they interviewed in it or who or what is behind it. The claims and events were not presented to the IDF, and therefore it is difficult to respond to the matter seriously and professionally,” he writes.

“We are an organization that has learned firsthand the importance of criticism and doubt. We constantly work to investigate, correct and improve, and we will continue to accept any substantive criticism and examine ourselves,” Zamir continues.

“That said, false, manipulative and unfounded vilification is not legitimate criticism, even if it receives sanctimonious applause,” he says.

“We will continue to defend the State of Israel and its citizens, and we will not allow blood libels and lies disguised as investigative journalism to harm our right to defend ourselves,” Zamir adds.

The IDF has asked the Israeli filmmakers of ‘NAZA’ for a screening of the documentary so it can respond to the film’s allegations.